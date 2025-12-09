Blackwood will not be starting on the road against the Predators on Tuesday, contrary to a previous report, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Blackwood was the first goalie to leave the ice, which was a strong indication that he would be in the crease, but it seems that Scott Wedgewood will get the nod instead. The 29-year-old Blackwood has suffered one regulation loss in 10 outings this year while posting a 2.21 GAA and two shutouts.