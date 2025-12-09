Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Not starting after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will not be starting on the road against the Predators on Tuesday, contrary to a previous report, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Blackwood was the first goalie to leave the ice, which was a strong indication that he would be in the crease, but it seems that Scott Wedgewood will get the nod instead. The 29-year-old Blackwood has suffered one regulation loss in 10 outings this year while posting a 2.21 GAA and two shutouts.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: First off Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Hangs on for win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting again Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Bounces back from loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Records first regulation loss•