Blackwood (lower body) will not make the trip for Tuesday's season opener against the Kings, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood was expected to enter the season as the No. 1 option for the Avs, but instead, he will have to watch Scott Wedgewood take the Opening Night start. In his 56 regular-season games for the Sharks and Avs last year, the 28-year-old Blackwood went 28-21-6 with a .912 save percentage and 2.55 GAA. Once given the all-clear, Blackwood figures to see the bulk of the goalie starts this season.