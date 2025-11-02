Blackwood turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Making his season debut after recovering from a lower-body injury, Blackwood had little chance on either of the pucks that got past him in regulation, before Philipp Kurashev beat him for the second time by going high glove side in OT. The 28-year-old should take back the No. 1 job in the crease for the Avs quickly enough, but Scott Wedgewood's solid start to the season could allow the team to ease Blackwood back into action in the short term.