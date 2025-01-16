Now Playing

Blackwood will man the blue paint against Edmonton at home Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Blackwood has been nearly unbeatable since joining Colorado, posting a 9-2-1 record in his 12 outings to go with a 1.68 GAA and .938 save percentage. Even with Scott Wedgewood back from a lower-body injury, fantasy players should expect to see a heavy dose of Blackwood going forward.

