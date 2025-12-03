Blackwood stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Scott Wedgewood (upper body) in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Blackwood was called upon just over halfway through the second period, entering after a TV timeout. The 28-year-old didn't face much traffic to close out that frame, and while the Canucks generated more shots in the third, he held them at bay to collect his sixth straight win. He's allowed just nine goals on 149 shots (.940 save percentage) during the streak, which includes everything but his season debut. Blackwood and Wedgewood were starting to settle into an even share of the crease, but Wedgewood's injury could lead to Blackwood getting significant playing time for a while, depending on the severity. The Avalanche begin a four-game road trip versus the Islanders on Thursday, and it includes a back-to-back (Saturday against the Rangers, Sunday versus the Flyers).