Blackwood made 36 saves on 41 attempts on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Blackwood got off on the wrong foot in Thursday's contest as he allowed the first four goals of the contest through 28 minutes. With the loss, he now has a 6-1-1 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .920 save percentage through eight appearances this season. The 28-year-old netminder was off to an elite start this season, with Thursday's loss ending his six-game win streak. Blackwood has shown flashes of greatness with a shutout in a quarter of his appearances this season, but will likely have his ceiling in fantasy limited while operating in a tandem with Scott Wedgewood. Regardless, Blackwood should be rostered in all fantasy formats while the Avalanche remain atop the Central Division standings. His next opportunity to bounce back is Saturday across the state of New York for a tilt with the Rangers.