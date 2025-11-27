Blackwood posted a 26-save shutout in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

This was Blackwood's second straight shutout, as he also achieved this in a 3-0 win over the Predators last Saturday. The 28-year-old netminder has won his previous four starts while stopping 101 of 108 shots faced (.935 save percentage) over that stretch. His red-hot play between the pipes should translate to more starts going forward for a Colorado team that sits at the top of the Western Conference standings thanks to its ongoing 10-game winning streak.