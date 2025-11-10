Blackwood allowed four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Blackwood let three leads slip away, but the Avalanche still won with a Gavin Brindley goal in overtime. The 28-year-old Blackwood is now 1-0-1 with seven goals allowed on 56 shots over his two outings this season. The Avalanche have eased him back in, in part due to the continued success of Scott Wedgewood. This crease is likely to be a timeshare for a while longer, even with no back-to-back sets within the next week. Blackwood's a talented goalie, but he's going to have to earn the No. 1 job back after missing time due to a lower-body injury to start the season.