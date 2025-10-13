default-cbs-image
Blackwood was assigned to AHL Colorado on Monday for a conditioning loan.

Blackwood could be in the minors for 14 consecutive days to get back up to game speed. He will miss his fourth straight game against Buffalo on Monday, but he is progressing toward a return to the lineup. Scott Wedgewood has been occupying the No. 1 role for the Avalanche during Blackwood's absence.

