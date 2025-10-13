Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Sent to AHL for conditioning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood was assigned to AHL Colorado on Monday for a conditioning loan.
Blackwood could be in the minors for 14 consecutive days to get back up to game speed. He will miss his fourth straight game against Buffalo on Monday, but he is progressing toward a return to the lineup. Scott Wedgewood has been occupying the No. 1 role for the Avalanche during Blackwood's absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Status uncertain for road trip•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Won't return Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Not traveling Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Progressing, may miss opener•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Considered week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Battling injury before camp•