Blackwood will patrol the home blue paint Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Blackwood won his third straight game against the Sharks on Thursday -- he has a .922 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA during his winning streak. Toronto has produced 3.19 goals per game this season, which ranks 10th in the league. The Leafs have lost back-to-back games, while the Avalanche have won four straight.