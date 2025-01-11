Blackwood will defend the road net against the Jets on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Blackwood is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 6-1 win over Minnesota. He has posted a record of 8-1-1 with a 1.61 GAA and a .940 save percentage in 10 appearances with Colorado since being acquired from San Jose on Dec. 9. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 2-1 in overtime to the Kings on Friday.