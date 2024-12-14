Blackwood will protect the home net against Nashville on Saturday, according to Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood will finally make his Avalanche debut after being acquired from San Jose on Monday. He has a 6-9-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 32nd in the league with 2.27 goals per game in 2024-25.