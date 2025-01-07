Blackwood turned aside 26 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The 28-year-old netminder continues to thrive since joining the Avs about a month ago. Blackwood hasn't taken a regulation loss in seven straight outings, going 6-0-1 with an eye-popping 1.58 GAA and .939 save percentage. With Scott Wedgewood (lower body) on the shelf, Blackwood should continue to see a heavy workload for Colorado.