Blackwood posted a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Blackwood recorded his first shutout of the season, getting some help from a burst of power-play production for the Avalanche. The 29-year-old netminder earned three shutouts among his 23 wins in the 2025-26 regular season. He's playing fairly well to start 2026-27, going 9-3-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 14 appearances (13 starts). The Avalanche are set to hit the road next week, beginning with a stop in Toronto on Tuesday.