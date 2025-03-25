Blackwood is expected to start at home against Detroit on Tuesday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Blackwood stopped 25 of 29 shots en route to a 5-4 shootout victory over Montreal in his last start Saturday. He's 25-17-6 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. The Red Wings rank 21st in goals per game with 2.86.