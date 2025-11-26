Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to face San Jose
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is slated to start at home against San Jose on Wednesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Blackwood has won his past three games while stopping 82 of 89 shots (.921 save percentage). That includes a 35-save shutout over Nashville in his last start Saturday. San Jose is tied for 22nd in goals per game with 2.91.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Locks things down in shutout win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Still shaking off rust•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Facing Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Secures overtime win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine in Vancouver•