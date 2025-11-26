default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blackwood is slated to start at home against San Jose on Wednesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Blackwood has won his past three games while stopping 82 of 89 shots (.921 save percentage). That includes a 35-save shutout over Nashville in his last start Saturday. San Jose is tied for 22nd in goals per game with 2.91.

More News