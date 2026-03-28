Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to face Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports.
Blackwood has won his past three outings while stopping 61 of 66 shots (.924 save percentage). He has a 21-8-1 record, 2.40 GAA and .906 save percentage in 32 outings with Colorado this season. Winnipeg is tied for 24th in goals per game with 2.82 this campaign.
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