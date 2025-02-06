Blackwood was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports, indicating that he'll draw the start on the road against Calgary.

Blackwood will draw a sixth consecutive start Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a night off in Edmonton on Friday since it's the second half of a back-to-back set. Blackwood has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last five starts, a span that includes a pair of shutout wins. The Flames are a favorable opponent, as they're averaging 2.66 goals per game this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.