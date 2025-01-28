Blackwood was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll be between the road pipes versus the Islanders, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Blackwood has faltered of late, going 1-2-1 over his last four starts while allowing at least three goals in each outing. The 28-year-old has a 5-3-2 record, .912 save percentage and 2.37 GAA through 10 appearances in January. The Islanders rank 29th in the NHL with 2.67 goals per game in 2024-25.