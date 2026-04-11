Blackwood is expected to start at home against Vegas on Saturday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Blackwood stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 win over Calgary on Thursday. He has a 22-10-1 record, 2.54 GAA and .901 save percentage in 36 appearances with the Avalanche in 2025-26. Vegas is 4-0-1 while averaging 4.00 goals per game across five matches since John Tortorella took over as head coach.