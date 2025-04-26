Blackwood is expected to start Saturday's home matchup against Dallas in Game 4, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Blackwood has lost his last two outings in overtime but stopped 61 of 67 shots. He has a 1-2 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .923 save percentage through three games this postseason. Dallas ranks third in the playoffs with 30.3 shots per game.