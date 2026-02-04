Blackwood is slated to start Wednesday's home game against the Sharks, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, going 2-3-0 with a 2.26 GAA and .912 save percentage during that time. However, he's coming off a pair of dominant starts against the Red Wings in which he allowed just one goal on 52 shots (.981 save percentage) despite his 1-1-0 record. Blackwood made a pair of starts against the Sharks in November -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-0-1 with a 1.48 GAA and .939 save percentage across those outings.