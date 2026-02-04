Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is slated to start Wednesday's home game against the Sharks, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Blackwood has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, going 2-3-0 with a 2.26 GAA and .912 save percentage during that time. However, he's coming off a pair of dominant starts against the Red Wings in which he allowed just one goal on 52 shots (.981 save percentage) despite his 1-1-0 record. Blackwood made a pair of starts against the Sharks in November -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-0-1 with a 1.48 GAA and .939 save percentage across those outings.
