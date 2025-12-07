Blackwood will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Sunday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood will play for the second time in two days after stopping 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He has a 7-1-1 record this season while allowing only 19 goals on 238 shots. Philadelphia ranks 23rd in the league this year with 2.85 goals per game.