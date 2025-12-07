Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Sunday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Blackwood will play for the second time in two days after stopping 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He has a 7-1-1 record this season while allowing only 19 goals on 238 shots. Philadelphia ranks 23rd in the league this year with 2.85 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Bounces back from loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Records first regulation loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding crease versus Islanders•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Perfect in relief for win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Cruises to fifth win•