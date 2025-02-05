Blackwood will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday.

Blackwood has earned a shutout in each of his last two starts, needing just 43 total saves in that span. The 28-year-old looks to be back in a groove after a sluggish second half of January. He'll face a Canucks team still looking to find some chemistry after a couple of trades last week, including one that sent J.T. Miller to the Rangers.