Blackwood will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday.
Blackwood has won his last five outings, with the most recent one being a relief appearance against the Sabres on Thursday. The 28-year-old will be back between the pipes as a starter Saturday, and he could see a heavy workload as long as Scott Wedgewood (lower body) is out.
