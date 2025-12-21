default-cbs-image
Blackwood will start Sunday's road game against Minnesota, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have alternated starts over the past two weeks, and that trend will continue during Sunday's matchup. Blackwood is in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage.

