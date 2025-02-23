Blackwood will start Sunday's road game against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blackwood didn't play in Saturday's loss to Nashville as the Avalanche resumed play, but he'll tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set. He was productive in his five starts leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, as he went 4-1-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .938 save percentage.