Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will defend the road net against the Red Wings on Saturday.
Blackwood has lost three of his last four outings while allowing 15 goals on 101 shots. He has a 14-4-1 record with a 2.44 GAA, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 19 appearances this season. Detroit ranks 18th in the league with 3.07 goals per game this campaign.
