Blackwood will guard the road net Saturday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Blackwood's dropped his last two starts despite allowing just three goals on 49 shots in that span. The 28-year-old netminder has posted a record of 18-8-3 with two shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 29 appearances with Colorado this season.