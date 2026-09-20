Blackwood will be between the home pipes during Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Mammoth, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

The Avalanche have one of the best goaltending duos in the NHL, so Blackwood will certainly have competition for the No. 1 gig in the form of Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood is coming off a career-best season, but it was reported Wednesday that Blackwood arrived at training camp in the best shape of his life, so head coach Jared Bednar has a good problem on his hands as far who will be in net on a nightly basis this season. Either way, Blackwood will be a strong fantasy option on one of the league's top teams.