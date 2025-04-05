Blackwood will guard the road goal against the Blues on Saturday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Blackwood is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 7-3 win over Columbus. Since being acquired from San Jose on Dec. 9, he has a 22-9-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 34 appearances for Colorado. St. Louis sits 13th in the league with 3.01 goals per game in 2024-25, and the team is riding an 11-game winning streak.