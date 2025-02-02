Blackwood will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Blackwood is coming off a 19-save shutout win over St. Louis on Friday. He has posted a record of 11-5-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage in his last 18 appearances. Philadelphia sits 19th in the league with 2.85 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Cruises to shutout win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start against St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Sunk by Isles•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start on Long Island•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: 33 saves in road win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in New York•