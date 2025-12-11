default-cbs-image
Blackwood will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood has been sensational since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him the first 10 games of the season. He is 8-1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. The Panthers are tied for 10th in NHL scoring, scoring 3.14 goals per game.

