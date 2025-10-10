Blackwood (lower body) practiced Friday, but his status for the Avalanche's two-game road trip next week is yet to be determined, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

This is a backdoor way of saying Blackwood won't be ready to suit up Saturday versus the Stars. He could also miss games Monday in Buffalo and Thursday in Columbus, but that has not been decided. Head coach Jared Bednar also indicated a conditioning stint could be possible to help Blackwood get up to speed. At this point, expect Scott Wedgewood to continue seeing significant playing time until Blackwood is cleared to return.