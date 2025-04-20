Blackwood stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Making his playoff debut, Blackwood was up for the challenge. This was a close game for the better part of two periods, though the Avalanche's rally in the third made it look less competitive than it was. Blackwood limited the damage to a Roope Hintz power-play goal in the final frame. This ended a three-game losing streak for Blackwood, who was 28-21-6 with a 2.55 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 56 regular-season outings. While he shared the crease with Scott Wedgewood on occasion, Blackwood figures to get the vast majority of the starts during the playoffs.