Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Steady in relief appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief of Scott Wedgewood in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.
Blackwood put in a good performance over the better part of two periods. This was his first action this postseason after a regular season in which he had a 23-10-2 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Blackwood is in the playoffs for the second time in his career after he went 3-4 with a 2.71 GAA and an .892 save percentage over seven games in 2025. Wedgewood has been the better goalie so far, but it's not clear if Game 3 has caused head coach Jared Bednar to give Blackwood an extended look between the pipes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Strong performance Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Getting start in Calgary•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Loses to Vegas in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Helps secure Presidents' Trophy•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting Thursday•