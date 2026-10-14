Blackwood stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Blackwood delivered a solid performance between the pipes en route to a tight victory against one of the top contending teams in the Western Conference. More importantly, the 29-year-old snapped a brief two-game losing skid after dropping his previous two starts against the Jets and Maple Leafs. This was just the second time Blackwood posted a single-game save percentage above .900, however, so there's work to be done. He has a 3.04 GAA and an .879 save percentage in his first five starts this season.