Blackwood stopped 13 of 19 shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers. The seventh goal was an empty-netter at the 16:53 mark of the third period.

In terms of save percentage, this was Blackwood's worst outing of the season by a wide margin -- he failed to post a save percentage of at least .700 for the first time in 2025-26. Blackwood has struggled badly since returning from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss six games between Jan. 3 and Jan. 12, stopping only 36 of the 47 shots he's faced, translating to a 5.63 GAA and a .766 save percentage. The sample size is small, but the struggles are real for the 29-year-old netminder.