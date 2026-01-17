Blackwood gave up five goals on 28 shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Blackwood's return from a lower-body injury didn't go as planned, as he instead had his worst outing of the season. Prior to the injury, he had rattled off seven straight wins, allowing a total of 13 goals in that span. The 29-year-old netminder is likely set to resume sharing the crease with Scott Wedgewood moving forward, though the Avalanche's recent shaky play could open the door for one goalie or the other to claim more of a starting role with a hot streak. Blackwood is 13-2-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 16 appearances. The Avalanche are set to host the Capitals on Monday.