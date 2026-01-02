Blackwood was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Blackwood will miss Colorado's three-game road trip, which features matches in Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. He'll be re-evaluated after the trip. Blackwood has a 13-1-1 record, 2.07 GAA and .924 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. Scott Wedgewood should be expected to start in at least two of Colorado's next three games due to Blackwood's absence, and it's possible Wedgewood will be utilitized in both halves of the Avalanche's back-to-back set over the weekend. Trent Miner was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday because of Blackwood's injury.