Blackwood allowed one goal on 23 shots and Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.

Blackwood saw an end to a four-start winning streak. He held the Avalanche's 1-0 lead for 44 minutes before the Canadiens got to him for the game-tying goal late in the third period. Montreal then beat him twice in the shootout. With Scott Wedgewood (lower body) placed on injured reserve Saturday, Blackwood is expected to see a lot of action going forward. He carries a 1.78 goals-against average and .935 save percentage over eight games for Colorado heading into Monday's home game against Florida.