Blackwood allowed three goals on 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Avalanche struggled as a whole in this contest, and that left them in no position to help Blackwood. He's gone 1-3-0 with 15 goals allowed on 101 shots over his last four games, though that's part of a larger rough patch for the team. Overall, Blackwood has a 14-4-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 19 appearances. Scott Wedgewood will likely get the nod for Thursday's game in Montreal, but fantasy managers should be patient with Blackwood -- he's talented enough to turn things around, especially on a strong team.