Blackwood allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Blackwood did well to keep the game close, but Mats Zuccarello's deflected goal with 4:52 left in the third period was the deciding tally. The 29-year-old Blackwood has allowed three goals in just two of his last six outings and remains a strong goalie in a great situation. This loss sent him to 16-6-1 on the season with a 2.28 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Avalanche rode Blackwood pretty heavily before the Olympic break, so it's possible he will get a majority of the starts over Scott Wedgewood down the stretch. The Avalanche host the Blackhawks on Saturday.