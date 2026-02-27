Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Takes loss versus Wild
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The last two goals were empty-netters.
Blackwood did well to keep the game close, but Mats Zuccarello's deflected goal with 4:52 left in the third period was the deciding tally. The 29-year-old Blackwood has allowed three goals in just two of his last six outings and remains a strong goalie in a great situation. This loss sent him to 16-6-1 on the season with a 2.28 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Avalanche rode Blackwood pretty heavily before the Olympic break, so it's possible he will get a majority of the starts over Scott Wedgewood down the stretch. The Avalanche host the Blackhawks on Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Receiving start Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Solid display in win Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gives up one goal in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Third shutout of season•