Blackwood made 25 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

The 28-year-old netminder played well, but Jordan Binnington was just a little bit better in the other crease. Blackwood has been stingy in general in March, going 5-2-1 over eight starts with a 2.23 GAA and .912 save percentage as the Avs tick closer to locking up a playoff spot.