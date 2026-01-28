Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine against Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road game against Ottawa, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Blackwood has had mixed results in recent outings, but he'll be in the crease for a third consecutive game Wednesday. Across his last three starts, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 4.06 GAA and .850 save percentage. The Senators are scoring 3.29 goals per game this season, which is tied for ninth in the league.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Cruises to win in Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Facing Leafs•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Struggles again Friday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Facing Flyers•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Stunned by Nashville•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Friday•