Blackwood will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road game against Ottawa, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has had mixed results in recent outings, but he'll be in the crease for a third consecutive game Wednesday. Across his last three starts, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 4.06 GAA and .850 save percentage. The Senators are scoring 3.29 goals per game this season, which is tied for ninth in the league.