Blackwood will defend the road cage Monday against the Stars in Game 2, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Blackwood was solid in his first career playoff appearance Saturday in Game 1, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 win. The Stars will presumably lay it all on the line Monday to avoid a 2-0 series deficit ahead of Game 3 in Colorado on Wednesday, but the absences of Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson due to knee injuries may be too much to overcome against a deep Avalanche squad.