Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine in Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is drawing the start in Vancouver on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Blackwood surrendered three goals on 23 shots in his 2025-26 debut during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old dealt with a lower-body injury to begin the season, and considering Scott Wedgewood is currently sporting a 9-1-2 record, the Avalanche probably don't feel the need to thrust Blackwood into the No. 1 role at this time. It remains to be seen if Blackwood will eventually receive the bulk of the starts, but he should be a solid option for fantasy managers whenever he's in net, as Colorado is currently sitting atop the league's standings.
