default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blackwood is drawing the start in Vancouver on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Blackwood surrendered three goals on 23 shots in his 2025-26 debut during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old dealt with a lower-body injury to begin the season, and considering Scott Wedgewood is currently sporting a 9-1-2 record, the Avalanche probably don't feel the need to thrust Blackwood into the No. 1 role at this time. It remains to be seen if Blackwood will eventually receive the bulk of the starts, but he should be a solid option for fantasy managers whenever he's in net, as Colorado is currently sitting atop the league's standings.

More News