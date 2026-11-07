Blackwood will defend the home crease in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Blackwood has been steady over his last six appearances, as he's avoided losing in regulation despite posting mixed numbers. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder now has an 8-3-1 record, a 2.81 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. While he was handed an overtime loss in his most recent outing, he'll have a more favorable matchup Saturday against the Red Wings, who currently rank 25th in the NHL with 2.76 goals per game this season. Start Blackwood with confidence in all fantasy leagues for the time being.