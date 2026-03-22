Blackwood will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Blackwood will make his second straight start after he stopped 19 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 19-8-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 30 appearances. Washington is tied for 16th in the league this season with 3.10 goals per game.