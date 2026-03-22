Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Blackwood will make his second straight start after he stopped 19 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 19-8-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 30 appearances. Washington is tied for 16th in the league this season with 3.10 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Cruises to win•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Friday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Struggles in relief•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Comes up short in Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Yields four goals in loss•