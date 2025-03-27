Blackwood will protect the home net against the Kings on Thursday, according to Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now.
Blackwood has won his last two outings, stopping 46 of 52 shots. He has a 20-8-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 31 appearances with Colorado this season. The Kings sit 18th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25.
